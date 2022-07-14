Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Missouri woman who killed disabled daughter sentenced

Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An elderly Missouri woman who removed her disabled daughter from a nursing home and stabbed her to death at a hotel has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Marjorie Theleman, 81, of Webster Groves, pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder in the November 2019 killing of 51-year-old Sharon Theleman, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The younger woman was found dead at a Holiday Inn Express in Fenton. Her mother left a note for housekeepers to explain her actions and instruct them to call police, prosecutors said.

Theleman took her daughter, who was mentally disabled, from the nursing home to the hotel and stabbed her with a knife, according to the charges. She also attempted to suffocate herself with a plastic bag, prosecutors said.

Her relatives said in 2019 that Marjorie Theleman believed she had dementia and killed her daughter so her two sons would not have to care for their sister.

Her lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, said his client is eligible for release in about two years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) plays in an NFL football game...
‘Forever a Chief’: Former Chiefs All-Pro RT Mitchell Schwartz retires from football
Alexander Finley
Christian County sheriff releases info on pursuit, deadly crash killing 9-year-old in Nixa
FILE — The money for Kansas is part of $10 billion in funds for capital improvement projects...
Kansas receives $83.5M to expand high-speed internet service
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says FBI agents will not be allowed to audit concealed...
Missouri AG says FBI can’t audit concealed carry permits