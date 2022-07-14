Man shot and killed in Best Western parking lot in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Kansas City motel early Thursday morning.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the Best Western at Northeast 43rd Street and Kansas Avenue on a call of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot lying in the parking lot. Emergency medical crews arrived, and the man was pronounced dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives and crime scene personnel worked the scene and canvassed the area for eyewitnesses. Police said they do not have any suspect information, and are asking for the public’s help. If anyone has any information on the deadly shooting, they are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Callers can stay anonymous, and there is a $25,000 reward for an arrest in this case, according to Kansas City police.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.