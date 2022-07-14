Kansas receives $83.5M to expand high-speed internet service

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials say Kansas has received $83.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for projects that are expected to connect more than 21,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet service.

The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that the money for Kansas is part of $10 billion in funds for capital improvement projects for states, territories and Native American tribal governments.

According to U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas, some 173,000 Kansas residents lack home broadband service and 307,000 don’t have access to reliable internet service. The money will be distributed through a competitive grant program overseen by the state Department of Commerce.

