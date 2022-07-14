Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Kansas receives $83.5M to expand high-speed internet service

FILE — The money for Kansas is part of $10 billion in funds for capital improvement projects...
FILE — The money for Kansas is part of $10 billion in funds for capital improvement projects for states, territories and Native American tribal governments.(WCJB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials say Kansas has received $83.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for projects that are expected to connect more than 21,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet service.

The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that the money for Kansas is part of $10 billion in funds for capital improvement projects for states, territories and Native American tribal governments.

According to U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas, some 173,000 Kansas residents lack home broadband service and 307,000 don’t have access to reliable internet service. The money will be distributed through a competitive grant program overseen by the state Department of Commerce.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says FBI agents will not be allowed to audit concealed...
Missouri AG says FBI can’t audit concealed carry permits
FILE — Evergy’s outage map stated that as of 9 a.m., about 500 people were without power.
Hospital Hill Apartments, UMKC schools of medicine and dentistry without power for next 24 hours
FILE — Residents are asked to leave their trash out for collection the next day if it is not...
Shortage in parts to repair garbage trucks could delay trash pickup in Liberty
FILE — Those who check out the Chromebooks can keep the device for 21 days.
Kansas City Public Library offering Chromebooks for checkout