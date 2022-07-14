Aging & Style
Kansas City Public Library offering Chromebooks for checkout

FILE — Those who check out the Chromebooks can keep the device for 21 days.
FILE — Those who check out the Chromebooks can keep the device for 21 days.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Those needing computer access but don’t have the technology or service for it have an option that doesn’t cost anything.

The Kansas City Public Library is offering its card carriers the option of borrowing one of 900 Chromebook computers.

It can be checked out from the Library the same as one would a book and is free with a library card.

The library stated that each device has built-in Wi-Fi and 4G LTE mobile data and connects to the internet nearly anywhere.

Among activities it can be used for are:

  • Education and research
  • Checking email
  • Browsing websites
  • Paying bills online
  • Applying for jobs
  • Streaming music or movies

Those who check out the Chromebooks can keep the device for 21 days.

There are no renewals.

For more information, click here.

