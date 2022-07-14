Hospital Hill Apartments, UMKC schools of medicine and dentistry without power for next 24 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A power outage in Kansas City has altered plans for UMKC’s School of Medicine and School of Dentistry on Thursday.

UMKC stated the two schools, along with the Hospital Hill Apartments, will have no power for the next 24 hours, according to Evergy.

Dental clinics scheduled for Thursday have been canceled, and the two schools will move to remote learning and work.

The Health Sciences Building still has power and will continue normal operations, UMKC stated.

Evergy’s outage map stated that as of 9 a.m., about 500 people were without power.

