FORECAST: Heat index to reach 102 on Thursday

The heat is coming back. This evening will be warm but rather mild, as area temperatures fall into the upper 70s by the late evening hours. They’ll dip to near 70 by daybreak. Thursday will be very warm and humid. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle 90s and combine with enough humidity to make the air feel like 102 during the peak heating hours. Friday brings the heat again, as area highs reach the lower to middle 90s. There is a 20% rain chance Friday. That will be followed by a better 30% chance Saturday night. Rain looks weak over the next week, however, so keep your watering program going.

