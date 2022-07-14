Flying squirrel returned to the wild

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Did you know Kansas and Missouri are home to “flying” rodents?

Flying squirrels don’t really fly, but rather leap and glide. Southern flying squirrels are a sub-species of flying squirrel that call Kansas and Missouri home. The little creatures are rarely seen by humans as they are nocturnal – only foraging at night.

The wildlife rehabilitation group, Operation Wildlife, recently rehabilitated a flying squirrel that had fallen out of his nest. OWL received the rodent on May 17 and released him back to the wild on July 6 – making sure they released him after fireworks displays were complete.

Just outside of Kansas City, populations of flying squirrels can be found in wooded areas in the counties of Douglas, Leavenworth, and Wyandotte.

The squirrels are strictly nocturnal. To catch a glimpse of these animals, your best bet is to look around old woodpecker holes while using a flashlight at night.

If you find wildlife in need of care, don’t hesitate to call Operation Wildlife at (785) 542-3625. You can donate to OWL’s mission here: https://owl-online.org/donate/.

Flying squirrel is cared for after falling from nest (Operation Wildlife, OWL)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.