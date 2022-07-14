Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Flying squirrel returned to the wild

Flying squirrel is cared for after falling from nest
Flying squirrel is cared for after falling from nest(Operation Wildlife, OWL)
By Micah Bray
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Did you know Kansas and Missouri are home to “flying” rodents?

Flying squirrels don’t really fly, but rather leap and glide. Southern flying squirrels are a sub-species of flying squirrel that call Kansas and Missouri home. The little creatures are rarely seen by humans as they are nocturnal – only foraging at night.

The wildlife rehabilitation group, Operation Wildlife, recently rehabilitated a flying squirrel that had fallen out of his nest. OWL received the rodent on May 17 and released him back to the wild on July 6 – making sure they released him after fireworks displays were complete.

Just outside of Kansas City, populations of flying squirrels can be found in wooded areas in the counties of Douglas, Leavenworth, and Wyandotte.

The squirrels are strictly nocturnal. To catch a glimpse of these animals, your best bet is to look around old woodpecker holes while using a flashlight at night.

If you find wildlife in need of care, don’t hesitate to call Operation Wildlife at (785) 542-3625. You can donate to OWL’s mission here: https://owl-online.org/donate/.

Flying squirrel is cared for after falling from nest
Flying squirrel is cared for after falling from nest(Operation Wildlife, OWL)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
Man who traveled to KC to have sex with 12-year-old from Instagram will spend decade in prison
Today, Governor Mike Parson was questioned by reporters seeking clarification on what is...
‘Doctors need a seat at that table:’ Governor Parson weighs in on abortion law confusion
Only 21% of all rape survivors seek immediate medical care where Plan B would be an option.
Advocates say sexual assault survivors in Missouri and Kansas deserve options
Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto waits to bat during the third inning of a spring training...
Royals promote Nick Pratto, several others to active roster as team leaves 10 unvaccinated players in US