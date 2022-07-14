Aging & Style
Fire severely damages Grandview church overnight

By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Authorities are trying to figure out what caused an early Thursday morning fire that severely damaged a Grandview church.

Crews responded at 12:33 a.m. to Impact Church, on the southeast side of Main Street and U.S. 71 Highway in Grandview. When firefighters arrived, the church was engulfed in flames. When the fire went through the roof and the roof started sagging, firefighters went into full defensive mode, the fire department told KCTV5 News.

No one was hurt. The battalion chief said investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire. The fire appears to have caused significant damage to the building.

