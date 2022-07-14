Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Dutton Theater in Branson, Mo. damaged in Wednesday night fire

A Branson Theater is damaged from a fire Wednesday night.
A Branson Theater is damaged from a fire Wednesday night.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -A Branson Theater is damaged from a fire Wednesday night.

Branson firefighters got to the Dutton Theater just before 7 p.m. When crews arrived, they discovered a trash can completely burned. Branson Assistant Fire Chief Charlie Huston said a possible cigarette in a trash can spread up a column of the building. Inside the theater, they say a fire was moving across the ceiling and towards the roof.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire at that point, but there is smoke damage throughout the whole building. Luckily, the Duttons were on summer break at the time of the fire and there were no guests in the building. Performer Abby Dutton said they are not sure of the full extent of the damage at this time.

“Our next show was scheduled this Saturday and we are still unsure yet exactly when we will resume,” said Dutton. “We have to wait, there won’t be any shows until we’re given the go ahead. We’re hoping to get things up and running as quickly as possible.”

”It’s my understanding that they have already had other theaters that have reached out to them and asked if they need anything or if they needed space to operate,” said Huston. “The Branson community is great about coming together.”

The fire is being ruled as accidental.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) plays in an NFL football game...
‘Forever a Chief’: Former Chiefs All-Pro RT Mitchell Schwartz retires from football
Alexander Finley
Christian County sheriff releases info on pursuit, deadly crash killing 9-year-old in Nixa
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Missouri woman who killed disabled daughter sentenced
FILE — The money for Kansas is part of $10 billion in funds for capital improvement projects...
Kansas receives $83.5M to expand high-speed internet service
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says FBI agents will not be allowed to audit concealed...
Missouri AG says FBI can’t audit concealed carry permits