Boy killed, 4 others hurt in a crash in Nixa, Mo.

Nixa Crash at Northview
Nixa Crash at Northview(Paul Adler)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy from Nixa Wednesday night.

Troopers report the driver of a car ran a red light at U.S. 160 and Northview, and the vehicle crashed into a minivan.

A 9-year-old boy in the minivan was killed. A 12-year-old girl is being treated for moderate injuries. The driver suffered serious injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the car also suffered severe injuries, an 18-year-old passenger was treated for minor injuries.

The investigation shut down northbound and southbound traffic on 160 for about two hours.

The Nixa School District emailed parents Thursday morning saying the 9-year-old boy attended John Thomas School of Discovery and would be providing counseling services to anyone who needs them. The counseling is available at JTSD until 2 p.m. Thursday.

