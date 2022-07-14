Aging & Style
Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream month with new ice cream flavor

Blue Bell's Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream
Blue Bell's Oatmeal Cream Pie Ice Cream(Blue Bell)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - July is National Ice Cream Month, and Blue Bell is helping you celebrate with its latest ice cream, Oatmeal Cream Pie.

Oatmeal Cream Pie features hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl, according to Blue Bell.

Blue Bell says the new flavor pays homage to the classic treat.

“We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”

You can find Oatmeal Cream Pie in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

