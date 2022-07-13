Aging & Style
Wanted: Coty Webb

Coty Webb.
Coty Webb.(Via the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Coty R. Webb is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County, Missouri, for child molestation.

Webb, 30, is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.

He is described as being a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has tattoos on his arms and right shoulder.

His last known address was in Lee’s Summit. However, his current whereabouts is unknown.

If you know where he is or where he might be, call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

