Two people shot to death in separate KCK shootings Wednesday mornings

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers reported a second homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday morning due to a fatal shooting.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated police were called to the 1700 block of Stewart Avenue just after 2:40 a.m. and found a man had been shot inside a home. After EMS took him to the hospital, the man died from his injuries.

About two hours prior, law enforcement took someone into custody after a man was found shot to death in a home off North 58th Street, just off of Meadowlark Lane.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

