Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Two people shot to death in separate KCK shootings Wednesday mornings

FILE — Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at...
FILE — Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).(Source: KSLA News 12)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers reported a second homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday morning due to a fatal shooting.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated police were called to the 1700 block of Stewart Avenue just after 2:40 a.m. and found a man had been shot inside a home. After EMS took him to the hospital, the man died from his injuries.

About two hours prior, law enforcement took someone into custody after a man was found shot to death in a home off North 58th Street, just off of Meadowlark Lane.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — A Toyota driver who tried to outrun police after a traffic violation ended up crashing...
Two in critical condition, another injured after high speed crash on Truman Road
Carina Nebula from the James Webb Telescope
Unprecedented images from Webb Telescope spark excitement in local biomedical researchers
The 988 Suicide Lifeline number launches this week.
988 Suicide Lifeline number launching in Missouri, Kansas this week
988 Suicide Lifeline number launches this week in Kansas, Missouri.
988 Suicide Lifeline launches in Kansas, Missouri this week