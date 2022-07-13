Suspect in custody after man gunned down in KCK home

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Police took someone into custody early Wednesday morning in a shooting death at a home in Kansas City, KS.

Officers responded at 12:37 a.m. to a shooting call on North 58th Street, just off of Meadowlark Lane. When they arrived, the found a man dead inside a home, then took a person of interest into custody, according to the KCK Police Department.

The homicide is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. No other information on the situation was able to be shared Wednesday morning.

