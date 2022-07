Yeti is an athletic, energetic American Bulldog mix with plenty of slobbery kisses to share!

He’s still young and loves to learn.

He absolutely adores splashing in his pool and giving hugs.

He needs a human with patience, time and space for all of his exuberance.

For more information, visit the Leavenworth County Humane Society’s website.

