Panasonic EV battery plant coming to De Soto, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a $4-billion electric vehicle battery factory is coming to De Soto, Kansas.

It’s the largest economic development project in Kansas history.

The governor made the announcement about the project, which was once kept top secret, from Topeka.

They are expecting more than 16,000 construction jobs to build the factory and then an additional 8,000 jobs. Half of the 8,000 jobs would be for the Panasonic factory and the other half would be created by suppliers and community businesses.

Leaders are expecting $2.5 billion in annual estimated economic activity generated by the Panasonic project.

All state incentives will be provided after Panasonic has made investments and hires workers

The Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion, or APEX, incentives for Panasonic total an estimated $829.2 million. Those incentives include an investment tax credit, payroll rebate, and sales tax exemption.

According to an impact study on the Panasonic project, every $1 Kansas spent on incentives will generate $26.06 of private investment.

