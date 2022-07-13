Panasonic EV battery factory coming to De Soto, Kansas

DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - Anticipation is high tonight as Kansans wait to learn more details about a massive $4-billion Panasonic electric vehicle battery factory that is coming to De Soto, Kansas.

Our team is working to uncover new information about the potential economic impact the factory could have on the De Soto community and Kansas as a whole.

The project is expected to bring thousands of high-quality jobs to Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly said she expects 4,000 new planned jobs with an additional 4,000 possible jobs that could be created by the project. They also expect 16,500 construction jobs.

The Panasonic electric vehicle battery factory will be built where the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant once stood.

De Soto’s mayor is elated.

“I actively have been pushing something to happen here for 13 years,” said Mayor Rick Walker. “I’ve been a resident of the De Soto area all my life and have been waiting for the last 10 some-odd years like everybody else to see when is something going to happen out here at the ammunition plant?”

Mayor Walker said community members will first see transportation improvements, then economic growth.

“I think it is going to give us the opportunity to do things that we couldn’t have imagined a year ago,” he said.

Leaders are expecting $2.5 billion in annual estimated economic activity generated by the Panasonic project.

“It was a team effort,” said Senator Jerry Moran. “The federal delegations, state legislators, local level mayor, and De Soto and its community bring us all together today to celebrate.”

All state incentives will be provided after Panasonic has made investments and hires workers. The incentives total an estimated $829.2 million.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kansas Policy Institute responded to the governor’s announcement saying in part:

“The $1 billion subsidy to Panasonic will deplete General Fund reserves and significantly diminish the likelihood of much-need tax cuts. Examples of potential lost opportunities include eliminating the income tax on retirees, reducing marginal income tax rates for everyone, and reducing the state sales tax rate.”

“This is a day to celebrate,” Governor Kelly said. “We just landed the largest economic development project in the history of Kansas.”

“It takes money to make money,” the governor continued. “This is an investment. We are investing money to be able to attract this and we will get an incredible return on investment. We calculated the numbers it will be a $1 to $26 return on investment. We expect that there will be a $2.5 billion annual economic activity boost.”

This is a developing project, with just initial details being released.

The KCTV5 News team will follow this story and bring you new details as the project gets underway.

