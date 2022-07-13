Panasonic to build EV battery plant in Kansas as part of $4B APEX bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mystery company behind the $4 billion APEX bill in Kansas has come forward as Panasonic as it plans to build an EV battery plant for Tesla in the state.

Japanese-based Asian news source Nikkei Asia reports that Panasonic has decided to plant a stake in the Sunflower State with a new EV battery plant for Tesla - a several billion dollar investment and the third factory of its kind in the U.S.

The move follows the opening of Tesla’s other American EV factory in Texas to meet the rising demand for electric vehicles.

Nikkei Asia confirmed that Panasonic chose Kansas for its proximity to Texas and “favorable tax treatment.” Oklahoma had also been in the running but was ultimately cut.

Panasonic hopes to triple or even quadruple EV battery production capacity by the 2028 Fiscal year from the current level of about 50 gigawatt-hours per year.

The Asian news source also noted that increasing production demand from Tesla - Pansonic’s leading source of earnings - was likely at the forefront of the decision-making process for the new U.S. plant, along with Pansonic’s progress on new tech.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s sales have steadily spiked with annual vehicle deliveries reaching nearly 936,000 in 2021.

Stateside, Kansas worked during the 2022 Legislative season to pass a bill that would attract the company to the state known for its alternative energy standing - the Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion Act.

The APEX bill passed the legislature and was signed by the Governor earlier in 2022 as the bill brings the $4 million investment into Kansas ledgers.

In February, Gov. Kelly noted that the state was a finalist for the site which remained unnamed until now.

While the move sets the stage for a $4 billion investment and 4,000 new jobs, some legislators have warned the move could also bankrupt the state without financial accountability. They have called on Gov. Kelly to present a balanced tax and budget proposal to the State Finance Council as part of any proposed project through the new bill.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Governor’s Office would not confirm the information.

