Man charged in street car stunt on I-70 pleads guilty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to the charges he is facing in connection with a street car stunt that happened in the middle of I-70 last month.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Noah Miller was charged with second-degree assault and hindering the prosecution of a felony.

The prosecutor’s office says he has pleaded guilty and will serve 30 days “shock time,” then be placed on probation for five years. He will also have to have no involvement with street racing and pay restitution to the victims, which are special conditions.

According to court records, Miller was one of two local men who were doing car stunts on I-70 after 2 a.m. on June 12.

They are accused of then confronting the victims, who were trying to pass through the side show and get their child to the hospital.

Miller and another defendant pursued the victims for several miles. The prosecutor’s office says Miller was a driver in this incident.

The other defendant is sill facing charges in connection with this incident.

