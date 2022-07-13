Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Kids that get at least 10 hours of sleep do better in kindergarten, study says

Kids need at least 10 hours of sleep.
Kids need at least 10 hours of sleep.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you have a little one who is getting ready to start kindergarten, listen up.

A new study published this week in the journal “Pediatrics” found kids who consistently got at least 10 hours of sleep did better interacting with their teachers and other children in their class.

Their academic performance was also better and they had an easier time recognizing words and letters.

To make sure your kids are getting enough sleep, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Cut down on daytime naps. Researchers say the 10 hours of sleep kindergartners need is in one long stretch, plus naps. Fewer naps will make it easier to get 10 hours of sleep at night.

Cutting back on screen time before bed also helps, as well as creating a routine like bathtime or storytime.

Pick a specific bedtime, researchers suggest no later than 9 p.m. You can go ahead and start pushing back bedtime so they are in bed at a regular time when school starts.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.
1-year-old shot in New Orleans
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies found in pond amid search for missing father, 3 kids
The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a...
Childbirth healthcare costs $3K more than average, study says