Multiple people detained after shooting victim is found in apartment, KCPD says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department says they have detained “multiple people” after a man was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon.

They say they received a call at 3:45 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 200 block of W. 100th Terrace. That is to the southeast of Wornall Road and W. 99th Street. It’s north of Indian Creek, also.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside an apartment who had been shot.

Officers began lifesaving measures, then EMS took him to the hospital. Ultimately, he was pronounced deceased there.

The police say they detained multiple people at the scene and that detectives are talking with them now.

They added that they are not looking for additional suspects in connection with this fatal shooting.

