Fresh off qualifying for World Cup, USWNT to host friendly at Children’s Mercy Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A United States national soccer team has yet to lose at Children’s Mercy Park. And the U.S. Women’s National Team will look to continue that stretch of good fortune in September.

Sporting KC announced Wednesday morning the USWNT will host Nigeria at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 in Kansas City, Kansas.

“First, I’m excited to play against Nigeria. They have some very talented players who will present a lot of different problems for us to solve on both sides of the ball,” U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a release. “Secondly, of course we’re looking forward to bringing the team back to one of the best soccer cities and best soccer stadiums in the United States in Kansas City.”

Less than a week ago, the USWNT qualified for the 2023 World Cup after a 5-0 win over Jamaica at the Concacaf W Championship.

It will be another opportunity for the region to showcase its soccer support on national television after FIFA selected Kansas City, Missouri, to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

Children’s Mercy Park recently hosted the U.S. Men’s National Team last month in a 0-0 international friendly against Uruguay.

The U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams are 15-0-6 in Kansas City and 11-0-4 at Children’s Mercy Park.

