FORECAST: No lasting relief from intense summer heat

Enjoy a mild evening with clear skies and calm winds while area temperatures gradually drop to comfortable levels near sunset. Overnight skies will remain clear, sending temperatures into the mid-60s by daybreak. That will be followed by a much warmer afternoon as highs work back into the lower 90s, ending our break from excessive summer heat. Thursday and Friday will bring even warmer weather as area highs reach the lower to middle 90s during the mid-afternoon hours. The most recent model runs show a chance for rain Saturday evening and overnight. There’s a 30% chance and the best chances fall on the Missouri side of the state line. A few rain showers would be welcome, even on a weekend, because some of the hottest air so far this summer is forecast to arrive next week.

