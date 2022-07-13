Charges filed following July 7 homicide near 51st and Lawn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this month.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 25-year-old Malijahjuan M. Smith has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers were dispatched to the area of 51st Street and Lawn Avenue early in the morning hours of July 7.

They arrived to find a man, Demarion Benjamin, dead in the grass. Spent shell casings were also found near his body.

Detectives were able to identify the last number Benjamin called shortly before 1:30 a.m. the day of the shooting. The number was connected to someone he knew.

Smith initially told police that he didn’t know Benjamin had been killed. However, he eventually did say that he was involved in the fatal shooting outside a parked vehicle.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $150,000.

Smith’s mugshot is not yet available from the Jackson County Detection Center.

