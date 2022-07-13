Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Advertisement

Charges filed following July 7 homicide near 51st and Lawn

The scene in the area of 51st Street and Lawn Avenue on Thursday, July 7.
The scene in the area of 51st Street and Lawn Avenue on Thursday, July 7.(KCTV5)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this month.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 25-year-old Malijahjuan M. Smith has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, officers were dispatched to the area of 51st Street and Lawn Avenue early in the morning hours of July 7.

They arrived to find a man, Demarion Benjamin, dead in the grass. Spent shell casings were also found near his body.

Detectives were able to identify the last number Benjamin called shortly before 1:30 a.m. the day of the shooting. The number was connected to someone he knew.

Smith initially told police that he didn’t know Benjamin had been killed. However, he eventually did say that he was involved in the fatal shooting outside a parked vehicle.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $150,000.

Smith’s mugshot is not yet available from the Jackson County Detection Center.

Previous coverage:

Police: Man lying on side of neighborhood road pronounced dead, homicide declared

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck,...
Family of De Soto woman killed in Amtrak derailment files lawsuit
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, left, celebrates with Michael A. Taylor after hitting a...
Ten Royals players not making trip to Toronto for not having COVID vaccination
National money is being spent in Kansas as two sides push for support relating to their stance...
Fact check: What your vote on August 2 means for abortion rights
Coty Webb.
Wanted: Coty Webb