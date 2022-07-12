Wrongful death lawsuit filed following multi-vehicle crash on I-435 last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed following a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck, which happened on July 5 in Kansas City.

The law firm handling the suit stated that it was filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.

According to the firm, 51-year-old Joey Schweinfurth’s mother and adult children filed the lawsuit against the driver and the trucking company they feel are responsible for his death.

According to the lawsuit, Ballance Contracting Services LLC of Odessa was operating a Kenworth dump truck. At the time of the crash on July 5, that dump truck was northbound on I-435 and just north of 87th Street when the left front tire blew out. The truck then “crossed over the median and jersey cables,” hitting the driver’s side of the Ford F-150 Schweinfurth was driving. He died as a result of the crash.

“This family wants answers as they are devastated by Joey’s death,” said Attorney Brittany Sanders Robb. “Either that tire was not properly inspected or the driver had no training on how to handle a blowout. When these loaded dump trucks weighing 15-20 tons are unsafely operated at highway speeds, they pose a danger to all innocent Missourians using our roadways.”

“The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages,” according to a press release from the law firm.

Previous coverage:

1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash that blocked I-435 in Kansas City

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.