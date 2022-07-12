Woman who lives nearby recalls scene following mass shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Sunday night, there was a deadly shooting at a Westport bar. One person died and five others were injured.

Off-duty police officers were there when it happened. Police described the incident as chaotic, not just for them but also for those living in and visiting Westport.

When Elizabeth Wilson arrived back at her Westport apartment last night, she was greeted by madness.

“I saw people getting loaded into ambulances,” she said. “There was someone they took out of the Ale House and put in an ambulance. And, a car over here that looked like someone was lying down by it. I didn’t really see much because of all the chaos.”

Kansas City police officers were called to Westport at about 11 p.m. Sunday because of a disturbance that started inside Westport Ale House and eventually spilled outside, resulting in gunfire.

Three off-duty officers who were working at the Ale House at the time returned fire.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the officers hit anyone.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, the investigating agency, said those five remaining victims are expected to survive.

It was a crazy scene that has left many living in the area, including Wilson, shaken up.

“If the timing had been any different, I could have been walking home when shots were fired into the crowd,” Wilson said. “I don’t know… I was definitely thinking about that a lot yesterday, just if my timing had been any more different.”

At this time, police have not released the identity of any of those involved in the shooting.

