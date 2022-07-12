Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Woman who lives nearby recalls scene following mass shooting in Westport

By Greg Payne and Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Sunday night, there was a deadly shooting at a Westport bar. One person died and five others were injured.

Off-duty police officers were there when it happened. Police described the incident as chaotic, not just for them but also for those living in and visiting Westport.

When Elizabeth Wilson arrived back at her Westport apartment last night, she was greeted by madness.

“I saw people getting loaded into ambulances,” she said. “There was someone they took out of the Ale House and put in an ambulance. And, a car over here that looked like someone was lying down by it. I didn’t really see much because of all the chaos.”

Kansas City police officers were called to Westport at about 11 p.m. Sunday because of a disturbance that started inside Westport Ale House and eventually spilled outside, resulting in gunfire.

Three off-duty officers who were working at the Ale House at the time returned fire.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the officers hit anyone.

Missouri State Highway Patrol, the investigating agency, said those five remaining victims are expected to survive.

It was a crazy scene that has left many living in the area, including Wilson, shaken up.

“If the timing had been any different, I could have been walking home when shots were fired into the crowd,” Wilson said. “I don’t know… I was definitely thinking about that a lot yesterday, just if my timing had been any more different.”

At this time, police have not released the identity of any of those involved in the shooting.

Previous coverage:

1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting outside Westport Ale House

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Among the unsung heroes were the Afghan and American women who served alongside each other,...
Military women share bond after war in Afghanistan
On Sunday night, there was a deadly shooting at a Westport bar. One person died and five others...
Investigation underway following deadly shooting at Westport bar
Nick Spencer is the vice president of operations for Strategos International, a company based...
Local security expert weighs in following uptick in church vandalisms
A Union Pacific train derailment ended up blocking at least one street in Kansas City's East...
Train derailment blocks street in East Bottoms