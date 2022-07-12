‘Value Them Both’ roundtable discussion held as August 2 primary nears

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - As the August 2 primary draws closer in Kansas, those in support of Amendment 2 are making their final pleas to voters.

Kansas voters will determine if the state’s constitution protects the right to abortion for women or if access should be regulated by state lawmakers.

On Tuesday morning, the “Value Them Both” coalition hosted a roundtable in Overland Park, Kansas, with discussions from State Rep. Susan Humphries, the chairman of the conservative political action committee and area mothers among several others in attendance.

Some of the panelists shared their views on if Amendment 2 was passed, while others shared their personal abortion stories.

Representatives from the coalition said they want to continue such opportunities for the public, especially with voters, up through Election Day.

“That’s what we are really focused on right now is making sure we can have more in-depth conversations so people understand what is truly at stake,” spokeswoman Danielle Underwood said.

The coalition is led by Kansans For Life, the Kansas Catholic Conference and Kansas Family Voice.

