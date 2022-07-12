Aging & Style
Train derailment blocks street in East Bottoms

A Union Pacific train derailment ended up blocking at least one street in Kansas City's East Bottoms on Monday.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown and David Pinter
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Union Pacific train derailment on Monday night has blocked at least one street in Kansas City’s East Bottoms.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., four tank cars derailed just south of the intersection of N. Montgall Avenue and Rochester Avenue. Three of them ended up on their side.

When the train stopped, it blocked N. Montgall Avenue. That is a north/south street.

The railroad tracks are just south of two well-known businesses in the area. However, both Knuckleheads Saloon and J. Rieger Company were closed when the accident happened.

No injuries were reported.

Some Union Pacific workers could be seen at the location of the derailment tonight.

The Kansas City Fire Department was never called to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

