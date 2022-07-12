Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

The story behind this family-owned Kansas City business

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The window covering business has changed a lot over the past 20 years. The Blind Broker has been there for all of it. Your House Your Home host Bill Hurrelbrink talked with Rick Ford about starting The Blind Broker out of an old postal service van and growing it into a business that now serves the entire metro area. Sponsored by The Blind Broker.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The window covering business has changed a lot over the past 20 years. The Blind Broker has...
The story behind this family-owned Kansas City business
The saying goes that a craftsman is only as good as his or her tools. In the kitchen, those...
Your House Your Home: Choosing a go-to knife
The saying goes that a craftsman is only as good as his or her tools. In the kitchen, those...
Your House Your Home: Choosing a go-to knife
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway