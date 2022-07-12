Sedalia toddler shot after ‘possible’ drug deal turns violent, multiple arrests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 23-month-old child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Thursday.

Officers had responded to Housel Park in the 200 block of West Howard Street on July 8 for a shots fired call.

Over the course of their investigation, Sedalia law enforcement determined a “possible drug deal” had been arranged to occur in the park. The parties involved in the exchange began to argue, and that escalated into shots being fired into a vehicle.

A bullet entered through the back door of a car and struck the foot of a toddler who had been riding in the vehicle. The child and a man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported.

Sedalia officers determined 20-year-old James Lowe had fired a weapon at another vehicle, and he was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and drug possession.

Police announced that two more suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Twenty-three-year-old Angel Escobar, and 26-year-old Aja Vannoy, both of Sedalia, were both taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and robbery.

Police also said they would ask the Pettis County prosecutor to file a charge of endangering the welfare of a child against the toddler’s mother. She was not identified.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact Detective Jill Reed at 660-827-7823 Ext. 1213.

