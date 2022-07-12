Aging & Style
Police: Missing Kansas City man with some medical conditions ‘endangered’

The Kansas City Police Department stated Daniel Neff was last seen Tuesday morning in the area of the 8800 block of NE 116th Place.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 33-year-old Kansas City man was last seen Tuesday morning, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

The Kansas City Police Department stated Daniel Neff was last seen Tuesday morning in the area of the 8800 block of NE 116th Place.

He was wearing blue hospital scrubs, and he is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a brown Ford Explorer with the Missouri license number LF5B1V.

Daniel Neff was driving a brown Ford Explorer with the Missouri license number LF5B1V.(KCPD)

The police department stated Neff has some medical conditions.

Anyone with information or who sees him has been asked to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5220.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

