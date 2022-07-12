Lost hiker found dead following search in wooded area at Lake Jacomo

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo (KCTV) - The search for a lost hiker ended in tragedy after an extensive, hourslong search in wooded areas near Shelter 14 at Lake Jacomo in Jackson County.

Concerned loved ones called for help when the hiker reported that he was lost and they could not reach him on his cell phone. The exact cause of his death remains under investigation.

Investigators began their search for the man along a trail off Beach Road in Jackson County. The search stretched into Monday morning and afternoon. Rescuers used boats, drones and K-9s to search the area where he was last known to be hiking.

The trail is a popular spot for mountain biking.

“I haven’t personally been off trail. The trail itself is well maintained. It’s beautiful, rustic with ins and outs to the parking lot,” Mac Darnall said. He has used the trail for several years. “It’s a single track with mostly dirt and some rock,” Darnall said. “There are some loops and trails that intersect with each other.”

Several areas off the trail are densely wooded. Searchers used equipment to cut through brush to reach the hiker.

Monday afternoon, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed searchers discovered the hiker’s body. The medical examiner was called to the scene to try to determine the exact cause of death.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has not released the identity of the hiker. The investigation is ongoing.

