Lansing inmate dies behind bars, cause of death pending autopsy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate died behind bars on Monday while the cause of death remains unknown.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Monday, July 11, Lansing Correctional Facility inmate Jamie Gaius Marshall died at the facility. It said the cause of death is pending autopsy results, however, a preliminary investigation indicates the death is not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, KDOC said when a resident dies in its custody, the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

KDOC indicated that Marshall, 43, had been imprisoned since Jan. 15, 2013, following two 2003 drug convictions and one 2012 rape conviction.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.