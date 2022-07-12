Aging & Style
Kansas City man identified as person who died in Sunday night Westport shooting

By KCTV5 Staff and Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the person who died in a shooting outside a Westport bar Sunday night.

Cardell I. Crawford, a 24-year-old Kansas City man, died in the incident.

Five others were injured, the highway patrol stated following its initial response to the mass shooting.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Bill Lowe said the shooting happened outside the Ale House at about 11 p.m. after a disturbance inside spilled out of the bar.

Three off-duty Kansas City Police Department officers who were working at the Ale House returned fire. It’s unclear if the officers hit anyone.

The highway patrol stated the investigation was being conducted by its Division of Drug & Crime Control.

