Investigation underway after 3 are shot in Kansas City

The KCPD is investigating a triple shooting that happened in the 1300 block of E. 82nd Terrace...
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after three people were shot on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, it happened shortly after 5 p.m. near an apartment complex at E. 82nd Terrace and Virginia Avenue. That is on the eastern side of the city and a few streets east of Troost Avenue.

The police said two males and one female were shot. One of the males may be in his teens.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. One is in stable condition and the other two sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

