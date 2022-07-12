Group gathers, pushes to keep Lawrence nature center open

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A group of concerned citizens was rallying in Lawrence Tuesday, hoping to save a nature center from possible closure due to proposed budget cuts.

The rally started just before 4 p.m. Many supporters of the nature center have gone inside city hall to speak at tonight’s Lawrence City Commission meeting. They hope to convince city leaders to not approve the closure and budget cuts. The city manager will present the proposed budget tonight.

The Prairie Park Nature Center opened in 1999. It serves as home to several live animals.

The center offers environmental and recreational programs for community members, schools, scout programs, and adults.

The city is trying to reduce programs due to a deficit of nearly $11 million that was identified in the 2022 budget.

According to the recommended 2023 budget, the Prairie Park Nature Center scored among programs “least aligned with the City’s strategic plan.”

If the nature center is closed, city staff say it could save $337,000 each year.

The proposed budget recommended exploring options to repurpose and lease the facility, possibly for early childhood education or for a childcare center.

Supporters of Prairie Park Nature Center said they are concerned about the impact on the community due to the loss of educational programs. They are worried about rehoming the animals currently living at the center.

“Kids of all ages, from youngins to grandparents, can go and learn,” said Lori Greenfield, who opposes closing the center. “That would be a huge loss to our community. I don’t know that we know the effect right away, but it will definitely have a long-term effect because families have lifetime memories that are built there.”

“We’re hoping that they realize, after our presentations, that this is not an expendable budget item,” said Linda Wheeler. “It was planned to be a permanent feature in Lawrence and that it will-- that they will take it off the budget plans for closure, and make it clear to the city staff that it is non-expendable for future budgets.”

Tonight’s presentation of the budget is just the beginning of the budget process. A public budget hearing will be held on Aug. 23.

