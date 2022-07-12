FORECAST: Slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday

Our evening skies will generally stay partly cloudy, with the exception of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area under a marginal threat for a severe storm, with gusty winds as the primary threat. For those who are needing rain, this likely will fall short of your wishes due to coverage that mostly misses as the front pushes through our area. The north winds that follow will give us a brief break from the heat, with lows in the upper 60s by morning. That will be followed by upper 80s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The north breeze will turn back to a southerly direction Tuesday night. Sunshine Wednesday will send area temperatures back into the lower 90s. Hot and mostly dry conditions will follow this week, with only isolated rain chances popping up this weekend.

