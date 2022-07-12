Extra law enforcement to enforce safe habits during National Safe Driver Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials will be out in force at Kansas weigh stations this week and will keep a watchful eye for unsafe driving behavior to recognize National Safe Driver Week.

On Tuesday, July 12, the Kansas Corporation Commission says drivers may find themselves under the watchful eye of law enforcement a little more frequently this week as Operation Safe Driver Week is observed between July 10 and 16.

The KCC said the goal of the campaign is to reduce the number of crashes that involve commercial trucks through education, traffic enforcement strategies and interactions with law enforcement. However, it said any driver, regardless of whether operating a big rig or passenger vehicle, will be cited if dangerous driving like speeding, distracted driving, following too closely, improper lane change, drunk or drugged driving is seen.

KCC noted that its special investigators, which regulate motor carriers in the Sunflower State, have teamed up with the Kansas Highway Patrol and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to inspect trucks at weigh statins in Olathe, Wabaunsee, Belleville, Kanorado, Liberal and South Haven.

At the weigh stations, the KCC said officials will also speak to motor carriers about the need to focus on improving driving routines when sharing the road with others.

“Unfortunately yesterday, Kansas had its 31st tragic fatal crash involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) when a pick-up ran into the back of a turning CMV on US-160 in Stanton County. Last year there were a total of 52 fatal crashes involving CMV’s in Kansas, at this rate that number will be exceeded this year. Many of these crashes were the result of unsafe driving and poor decisions. That is the purpose of these initiatives, to educate everyone to be safe when traveling on the highways, whether they are in a commercial or personal vehicle. We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely,” said Gary Davenport, KCC Deputy Director of Transportation.

KCC said it has offered the following best safety practices for drivers to keep in mind when sharing the road with large trucks over the summer:

Give them space and maintain a safe following distance.

Pass with care and do not cut them off.

Stay out of the blind spots - if you cannot see their mirrors, they cannot see you.

Signal your intentions.

Focus on driving - not on your phone.

Don’t drive fatigued.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.