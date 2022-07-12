Douglas Co. DA pledges to visit jails, require prosecutors to do the same

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas Co. DA has signed a pledge to visit the correctional facilities in her jurisdiction and require all the prosecutors in her office to do the same.

On Monday, July 11, Douglas Co. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says she joined 64 other elected prosecutors to pledge to personally visit the correctional facilities in their respective jurisdictions and to require all prosecutors in their offices to do the same.

DA Valdez said the signatories of the pledge emphasize that “it is vital for prosecutors to understand the true impact of their decisions and to see firsthand the jails, prisons, and juvenile facilities in their jurisdiction.” She said the pledge is also part of FAMM’s #VisitAPrison challenge which encourages all state and federal policymakers to visit a prison or jail.

“As prosecutors, we owe it to our communities to have a comprehensive understanding of all aspects of the criminal justice landscape,” Valdez said. “Being able to see our correctional facilities in person is vital to that understanding as nearly all offenders will be eventually released back into the community after serving their sentences.”

Yearly, Valdez noted that more than 10 million jail admissions are made and around 600,000 residents are sent to prison. And while prosecutors have a huge influence over whether someone becomes incarcerated, many have never set foot inside a jail or juvenile correctional facility.

As more prosecutors implement reforms to help reduce jail and prison populations, Valdez said it is crucial to develop a deep understanding of correctional facilities - which include isolating, dehumanizing and unsafe conditions which can impact a person’s rehabilitation efforts and the safety of the communities they return to.

“Every day, prosecutors across the country make charging decisions that have lasting ramifications for individuals and communities,” said Miriam Krinsky, Executive Director of Fair and Just Prosecution, the organizer of the statement. “We need more elected prosecutors and other officials to see firsthand the conditions that people are subject to in the hope that they will have an enhanced appreciation for the need to shrink the footprint of the criminal legal system.”

Valdez said the pledge will be implemented by participating offices over the coming years as elected prosecutors, as well as those in their offices, visit local prisons, jails and juvenile facilities and implement ongoing requirements for their staff.

The DA indicated that the proximity to and deeper understanding of the challenges faced by those behind bars is meant to be part of setting culture and expectations among prosecutors who make crucial decisions in their offices each day.

To read the full pledge, click HERE.

