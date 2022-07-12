‘The Boss’ schedules concert at T-Mobile Center for 2023 tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bruce Springsteen is coming to Kansas City.

After not touring in North America since September 2016, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will tour in the United States from Feb. 1 - April 14, 2023.

Included in his 30-date tour is a Feb. 18 stop at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets will go on sale on July 27.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets, a statement said. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan On-sale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets.

For shows utilizing Verified Fan, the Verified Fan On-sale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time. If tickets remain, a general on-sale for all fans begins the same day at 3 p.m. local time with no code required.

The group has scheduled an international tour from April 28 - July 25.

