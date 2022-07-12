800 free box fans to be distributed Wednesday in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of box fans will be given away Wednesday, July 13, thanks to donations from Westlake Ace Hardware customers.

If you need one of the 800 free box fans, the giveaway will be taking place from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. that day or until there are no more fans left.

The giveaway will be happening at the Westlake Ace Hardware store at 7523 State Ave. in Kansas City, Kansas.

The box fans will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. They will only be distributed to drive-up traffic, in order to maintain social distancing.

Drivers are asked to enter the parking lot via the entrance off Armstrong Avenue. Workers with the Salvation Army and Westlake will then load the box fan into your vehicle.

There is a limit of one fan per vehicle.

