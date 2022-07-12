10 cows killed after trailer of 60 overturns near Randolph

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - About 10 cows perished after a trailer full of 60 head of cattle overturned near Randolph on Monday morning.

Riley County says around 9:15 a.m. on Monday, July 11, officers with the Riley Co. Police Department were called to the intersection of Fancy Creek and Winkler Mills Rd. near Randolph with reports of an overturned semi.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2016 Peterbilt truck with an attached livestock trailer carrying cattle that had lost control and went down an embankment when it overturned.

According to the county, the semi’s driver sustained only minor cuts and scrapes while attempting to exit the truck. They were treated at the scene.

The county also said Riley Co. Fire District 1 was called to help extricate cattle from the trailer and Emergency Medical Services arrived to monitor responders for heat-related illness.

“This was quite an ordeal,” said RCFD #1 Deputy Chief Martens. “There were 60 head of cattle in the trailer when it overturned. Crews were out in the heat for about five hours using jaws of life to get the cattle out. Unfortunately, at least 10 cows were either killed during the crash or had to be put down because of injuries. Neighbors and local farmers helped round up the cattle while we worked on the trailer.”

The county noted that 15 firefighters responded and RCPD’s Unmanned Aerial Systems Team also helped to locate some of the missing cattle.

“Today has been a great example of how people in Riley County pull together and help when needed,” said Martens.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Riley Co. crews respond to a crash near Randolph in which a cattle trailer tipped killing 10 cows on July 11, 2022. (Riley Co.)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.