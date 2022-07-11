Aging & Style
Search for lost hiker underway in wooded area at Lake Jacomo

The authorities are looking for a lost hiker in a wooded area.(@sheriffforte on Twitter)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A search is underway for a lost hiker at Lake Jacomo in Jackson County, Missouri.

According to Sheriff Darryl Forté, the hiker is lost in a wooded area there.

He said that boats, a drone, search and rescue K9s, park rangers, and other resources have been deployed.

No further details are available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

