Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Rumor has it Reba McEntire is making KC stop in fall tour

Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire (image provided)(Live Nation)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music legend Reba McEntire has announced her fall arena tour will roll through T-Mobile Center on Nov. 18.

‘Reba: Live in Concert’ kicks off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana, and concludes November 19 in Wichita, Kansas.

Opening for McEntire, who has 35 No. 1 country hits, is special guest Terri Clark. The concert at T-Mobile Center kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena. Fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. time by signing up for Reba’s email list here. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 11 to receive the presale code.

The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The authorities are looking for a lost hiker in a wooded area.
Search for lost hiker underway in wooded area at Lake Jacomo
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
financial plan review
Crime tape
1 dead, 1 injured after dog attack in St. Louis City