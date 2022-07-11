Aging & Style
Missouri Dems seek contraception, ectopic pregnancy session

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(AP) -- Two leading Democratic state lawmakers have asked Missouri’s Republican governor to call a special session to pass legislation that would safeguard contraception and medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies after a near-total ban on abortion was instituted.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo of Independence and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield wrote in a letter Monday to Gov. Mike Parson that medical and legal experts have “expressed concern and confusion” since the law banning abortion except in “cases of medical emergency” took effect last month.

Most notably, a large Missouri hospital chain briefly stopped providing emergency contraception, fearing the state’s abortion ban could put doctors who provide the medication at risk of criminal charges.

