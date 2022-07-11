Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Buckingham County
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A missing boy with autism has been found dead, according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.
Landon, 6, was first reported missing around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. He was found dead around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
No other information has been released about how Landon died.
