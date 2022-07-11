Lawrence police arrest suspect wanted in auto burglaries

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police in Lawrence this weekend arrested a man they suspect is responsible for several auto burglaries in the city.

The arrest happened Saturday evening in the 2400 block of Ousdahl Road.

Police were called out to a burglary in the area. Evidence found there led police to believe the suspect was involved in at least six additional burglary cases.

A search warrant was executed for the suspect’s home, where more stolen items were discovered.

Law enforcement is looking to match the recovered property with those who had it stolen from them.

If you have been a victim of an unsolved auto burglary case in Lawrence, call 785-832-7509.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.