High temperatures once again up near triple digits for Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ridge of high pressure continues to track east throughout the Tennessee River Valley and we begin to introduce a front and a weak area of low pressure from the north and west. With the location of high pressure, we begin to steadily filter in warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and the south-central plains. This will be the feeder into the storm front that builds through the day.

Heavier cloud cover is expected to develop north of I-70 throughout the afternoon with a few isolated opportunities for sporadic showers. This will enable temperatures to be slightly cooler compared to the city and south of I-70, where we are expected to have feel-like temperatures ranging between 101-105°.

Severe weather during the day is unlikely due to the lack of energy and vertical motion to the atmosphere. However, as we move into the overnight, the atmosphere begins to switch to more of an opportunity for an isolated severe storm or two with the passage of the actual front. Even so, this chance is still low and very isolated. This will be the better chance for wet weather across the entirety of the viewing area though. And it looks to last between 10 p.m. Monday into 4 a.m. Tuesday.

With the passage of the storm system, we will see a minor cooling trend for Tuesday with daytime highs rising to seasonal in the upper 80s. A new ridge of high pressure builds in from the west and will slowly transition just east of the Mississippi River Valley throughout the work week. This means that we will gradually rise temperatures above average. Low 90s are expected through Wednesday and Thursday and then mid to upper 90s through Friday, the weekend, and into the following work week.

Heat indices during the end of the week throughout the weekend are expected to be within heat advisory criteria or potentially excessive heat criteria. Be prepared for a serious summer sizzle.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.