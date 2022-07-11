Free youth football camp to be held in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Youth football camps usually cost a lot of money to attend, but there will be a free camp here in the Kansas City area this Saturday.

It’s open to kids from kindergarten to 8th grade and the goal is simple.

“It’s a skills camp,” said local football coach Brent Lewis. “It’s geared toward teaching young athletes, both male and female, about the basics of football. How do you control your body? What position you might like. But, overall, it’s just a fundamental camp.”

Girls are more than just allowed; they’re encouraged to come out.

“There’s a big push for girls playing flag football,” Lewis said.

While most camps are set up to make big money, Lewis sees this as a labor of love.

“I’m very hands-on,” he said. “I’m very passionate about the young people I come in contact with because it’s a part of my purpose.”

He sees it as a chance to teach kids about more than just football.

“Character, academics, and athletic development,” he said.

The camp is this Saturday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. until noon. It will be held at Memorial Church at 11424 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

To register, click here. For more information, go to sdsportskc.com or email info@sdsportskc.com.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.