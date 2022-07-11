Children take advantage of free swimming lessons at KCK pool

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A partnership with Kansas City area organizations allows young swimmers to learn how to swim for free at Parkwood Pool in Wyandotte County.

The free swim lessons will be taught by the YMCA of Kansas City lifeguards in 30-minute increments starting July 11th until the 21st. They will be happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

GEHA, YCMA, Kansas City Kansas Public Schools, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County Parks and Recreation held a registration event Sunday for free swim lessons for the next two weeks. 200 spots were open for the community in need of summer fun.

“To have it closed for a couple of years was heartbreaking but in order to have this open through some amazing partnerships and some amazing lessons that are going to take place – these students will actually have the opportunity to have and share stories like I was able to with my son,” said Krystal McFeders, the Public Information Officer for UG of Wyandotte Co.

Organizers, including McFeders, said it’s essential to give kids this opportunity especially being the lone pool in Wyandotte Co.

“It allows students to not only get to come to the pool to enjoy Parkwood but actually learn how to swim and do amazing things while they’re in the pool,” said McFeders.

Those who sign up will get a GEHA branded swim towel and swim cap. Swimsuits and swim shorts will be available for those who need them, but they only have a limited amount.

They’ve had to battle a lifeguard shortage and the pool has a sign asking for lifeguards to apply there.

McFeders said they’ve contracted with Midwest Pools to ensure they secured the number of needed lifeguards to open successfully this season.

“That was one thing that we worked with our mayor’s office as well as our county administration and the commissioners, and the community, to make sure that we had this opportunity open this summer,” she said.

The registration event deadline was 6 p.m. Sunday, but organizers say they still have some slots open. Organizers ask families interested in the free opportunity to arrive by 9:30 Monday morning to fill them.

